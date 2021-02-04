Lil Durk & Kehlani Drop "Love You Too" Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Chicago meets the Bay on Lil Durk's latest single "Love You Too" featuring Kehlani. It was just last week when Durkio dropped off the deluxe version of his anticipated project The Voice, and the updated version boasted 12 new songs from the O Block icon. Soon after, Durk began teasing his collaboration with Kehlani, leaving some to speculate that it was a track that didn't make it to the final deluxe tracklist.

"Love You Too" sounds as if it's a song written to, and about, Durk's longtime girlfriend, India Royale. The pair aren't shy about sharing their love for one another on social media, and on the track, Lil Durk admits he's "never been in love this deep." Kehlani comes through at the end with a verse about holding her man down, so stream "Love You Too" and let us know if you'll be spinning this one on Valentine's Day.

Quotable Lyrics

Please don’t tell your friends my business

Want you to be my girl, no friendship

I gave her the code to the mansion

Want me to suck her toes, she demand it

Oh, ooh, ice out her pendant