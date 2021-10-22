Much of the time, when a rapper is faced with internet theories regarding their personal life, they typically let the chatter roll on until it fades into internet oblivion. For Lil Durk, however, when people begin speculating about his girlfriend India Royale or the foundation of their relationship, he is quick to jump online to make sure the world knows that they are solid.

Durk and India have long been Hip Hop Couple Goals as they boost one another, support each other's efforts, and boast about their love. Recently, the pair were even reportedly involved in a shootout when intruders attempted a home invasion on their residence.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

On Thursday (October 21), rumors began to circulate after fans noticed that Lil Durk's Instagram profile was bare. It gave all the signs of being deleted and soon, people were patrolling India's Instagram page, as well. When the public couldn't find images of Durk, rumors quickly spread that there was trouble in paradise.

However, as soon as the gossip was lit, Durk returned to put out the flames. His Instagram was restored and he even updated it with a photo showing him and India kissing. "Y’all know damn well this sh*t 4eva," he wrote. India shared the same image and the couple also jumped on Instagram Live to laugh at the rumors.

Check it all out below.