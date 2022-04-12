Lil Durk & Gunna Honor Virgil Abloh In Visual To "What Happened To Virgil"

The slow-burning, introspective track receives a music video inspired by Abloh's work.

The reign of 7220 hasn't ceased just yet. Lil Durk is expanding on the reach of his No. 1 album by releasing the visuals to "What Happened to Virgil" featuring Gunna. The Cole Bennett-directed clip arrives courtesy of Lyrical Lemonade and was inspired by the life, work, and art of Virgil Abloh. The visual also opens with a quote from the late fashion icon: “Life is so short that you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.” In the video's close, a tribute to Abloh's influential work is seen.

Outside of continuing to dominate with 7220, Durk has been wrapped up in a bit of controversy with a few of his peers. The Chicago star is one of the hottest rappers in the industry at the moment, and it's clear that there are some who seek to capitalize on his fame while others are spitting bars about serious grievances. It's something that Durk seems to be rising above for the time being.

Check out the visual to "What Happened to Virgil" featuring Gunna above.