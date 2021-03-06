On Friday night, Lil Durk performed as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Durk was joined by 6lack as a special guest, and the two performed a medley of Durk’s tracks “Stay Down” and “Still Trappin” off of his latest album The Voice. The two were filmed in a large, empty warehouse for the performance alongside the help of some foggy lighting, some stoic masked figures, and a talented band. Lil Durk delivered an enthused performance for the show, flexing his charismatic stage presence.

Lil Durk broke records with The Voice, earning his highest sales week ever after the release of the deluxe version of the album. As of Thursday, the album is now eligible for gold status after only a few months of being released on December 24th, 2020.

“Still Trappin’, which was performed on The Tonight Show, originally featured fellow Chicago-native King Von, who met an unfortunate death in early November after allegedly being shot and killed by Quando Rondo’s crew. While Lil Durk’s album was released nearly two months after his death, Durk made sure that fans still had something to remember Von by.

Watch the performance on The Tonight Show below.