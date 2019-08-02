Lil Durk & 21 Savage Threaten Their Opps On "Die Slow"

Lil Durk and 21 Savage are not the right men to mess with. If you get on their bad side, you can expect terrible things to happen to you. When Durkio revealed the tracklist for his new project Love Songs 4 The Streets 2, many of us were excited to hear the collaboration with 21 Savage. The two rappers have teamed up before in the past and they always make a formidable duo. As for their new track "Die Slow," it's a menacing cut that warns all of their opps to think twice before crossing them.

"For the n***a that killed my cousin, make sure he die slow," says Durk in the hook. Considering that's the first bar we hear on this record, you already know what to expect from the remaining three minutes of action. Threats fly, bullets ring out and gang ties are solidified.

Lil Durk's new project is officially out now with features from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, and more. Check it out here and let us know what you think of this song.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got Hall of Fame status, bitch, don't try me like a rookie

I need a quarter ticket if your ass wanna book me

Let off so many shots, neighbor said it sound like a fully

If I die, it was one of my partners 'cause the opps all pussies

You ain't never slid for your brother, you scared to get in trouble, y'all n***as might tell

Run around like he a killer, he snitching in the car, he ain't make it to the jail