OTF Boona, real name Michael L. Golden, was reportedly arrested this weekend for his connection to a shooting that happened in March of this year. The OTF affiliate, who is described by fans as Lil Durk's "mud brother," was arrested on four felony charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder. He is accused of jumping out of a moving car and firing shots at four victims in another car, including a six-year-old boy. Golden then got back into the car and drove off.

The shooting incident happened in the parking lot of Cumberland Mall, and all four victims survived their injuries. Boona was reportedly found after he dropped his phone at the scene of the crime. Cops used his social media activity to track him, arresting him several months after the shooting.

The young man is often seen around Lil Durk, sometimes acting as the rapper's muscle. A viral video from earlier this year showed OTF Boona protecting Smurk from a fan that tried to get too close to the rapper. Boona is also featured on Durk's OTF compilation album Loyal Bros, on the song "Get Backers."

We will keep you updated with more information as it becomes available. What do you think of OTF Boona's arrest?

[via]