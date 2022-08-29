Lil Durk, 21 Savage & Roddy Ricch Join DJ Khaled For "Keep Going" Music Video

DJ Khaled locks in with 21 Savage, Lil Durk and Roddy Ricch for the latest music video off of "GOD DID."

DJ Khaled is keeping the momentum high following the release of his new album, GOD DID. As the project aims to move upwards of 115K units in its first week, Khaled remains vigilant on the promotional side and unveiled new videos every day since the album dropped. He kicked off the campaign with the Future and Lil Baby-assisted, "Big Time" before dropping the massive "TSKMN" ft. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer and Sizzla.

Today, Khaled unloaded the new music video for "KEEP GOING" ft. 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch and Lil Durk. The three rappers delivery fiery performances of their respective verses in front of a burning car. The video is just as glossy as the song itself, which certainly stands as one of the highlights off of GOD DID.