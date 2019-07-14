mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Duke Taps Lil Keed and Lil Yachty For The Bass-Driven Track "Wet Like A Boat"

Aida C.
July 14, 2019 16:34
Wet Like A Boat
Lil Duke Feat. Lil Yachty & Lil Keed

Lil Duke, Lil Reed & Lil Yachty are the powerful threes on "Wet Like A Boat."


A timely collaboration involving all of our favourite Lil's can be found on the track "Wet Like A Boat." Herein, all rappers flex their lyrical muscle by partaking in a series of back-to-back rhyming over a heavy-bass driven beat. From the very beginning, as we hear the voice of a man speaking in Jamaican patois over the oncoming head-bopping beat, we can easily tell the song is about the be a banger. And considerably, it has not failed to disappoint. 

"Wet Like A Boat" is one of the several heavy-hitting tracks from Lil Duke's recent project, Blue Devil 2. The body of work includes features from  Lil Keed, Lil YachtyGunna, Young Jordan, Lil Durk, and more. The eighteen-song tracklist may seem long but Young Thug's close affiliate still has a lot to prove. He's flexing his prowess on this project and will certainly start to gain more exposure in due time. 

Quotable Lyrics

Whole lot of hundreds, man, I need some toast
Couldn't keep his mouth closed, I know that he told
Got drum on the stick, if we shoot, he gon' pour
I bust in her mouth, leave it swole like a toad

