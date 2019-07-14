Lil Duke Taps Lil Keed and Lil Yachty For The Bass-Driven Track "Wet Like A Boat"

A timely collaboration involving all of our favourite Lil's can be found on the track "Wet Like A Boat." Herein, all rappers flex their lyrical muscle by partaking in a series of back-to-back rhyming over a heavy-bass driven beat. From the very beginning, as we hear the voice of a man speaking in Jamaican patois over the oncoming head-bopping beat, we can easily tell the song is about the be a banger. And considerably, it has not failed to disappoint.

"Wet Like A Boat" is one of the several heavy-hitting tracks from Lil Duke's recent project, Blue Devil 2. The body of work includes features from Lil Keed, Lil Yachty, Gunna, Young Jordan, Lil Durk, and more. The eighteen-song tracklist may seem long but Young Thug's close affiliate still has a lot to prove. He's flexing his prowess on this project and will certainly start to gain more exposure in due time.

Quotable Lyrics

Whole lot of hundreds, man, I need some toast

Couldn't keep his mouth closed, I know that he told

Got drum on the stick, if we shoot, he gon' pour

I bust in her mouth, leave it swole like a toad



