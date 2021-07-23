Lil Duke Becomes "Duke Hefner" On New Mixtape Featuring Young Thug, Gunna, & More

Young Stoner Life isn't just a label... it's a family. All year, the collective, run by Atlanta rapper Young Thug, has been elevating and cementing itself as one of the strongest rosters in hip-hop. In the last few weeks, we've received new projects from Unfoonk, FN DaDealer, Yung Kayo, and more. It's time for Lil Duke to deliver now, coming through with his brand new mixtape Duke Hefner on Friday.

One of the longest-standing members of YSL, and one of Young Thug's personal best friends, Lil Duke has returned with his new tape, including features from Gunna, Davido, Lil Keed, Tyla Yaweh, Yak Gotti, and Thugger himself. Stunna 4 Vegas, Unfoonk, Lil Kee, and others also have guest spots on the project.

Describing his sound as "pain and motivation music," listen to Duke's new body of work below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. My Affirmations

2. I Told Her (feat. Young Thug)

3. Chances

4. So Different

5. Deeper Than The Ocean (feat. HoodyBaby & DaVido)

6. So Long (feat. Gunna & CEO Trayle)

7. Still By My Side

8. We Gonna Make It Happen (feat. Lil Kee)

9. From The Heart

10. Not The Same (feat. Young Thug)

11. 3rd Eye (feat. Unfoonk)

12. Birkin (feat. Yak Gotti)

13. They Copy (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)

14. Want It All (feat. Lil Keed)

15. Knee Deep

16. Nobody On E

17. How Love Feel

18. Designer (feat. Tyla Yaweh)

19. Enough Of Me

20. Let Em