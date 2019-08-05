Lil Dude Drops Off His Latest Project "Slimes Go To Heaven"

The DMV has always been a hot spot for talent in hip-hop but it seems like there are more of them emerging these days. Rico Nasty's killing it these days as well as Goldlink but there are tons of other artists in the game coming out. Lil Dude is among the new rappers from the DMV that's seriously making noise. Over the past year or so, he's been putting in a ton of work and even worked with Wale. Now, he comes through with his latest project, All Slimes Go To Heaven.

Lil Dude dropped off his new project last week. It's a short EP consisting of six songs in total. He holds down the entire project on his own without any features.

Check out his new project below.