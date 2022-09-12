Lil Double 0 Enlists Future On "Good On Love"

Lil Double 0 has been the one to look out for from Memphis. In the midst of the city's resurgence, Double 0 has aligned himself with many of Atlanta's high-profile figures, including Future. The I Never Liked You rapper signed Double 0 to his Freebandz imprint where he released Walk Down Gang in 2021. The project's deluxe release included their heralded collaboration, "U Sellin Dope."

Now, the two artists are back at it again for a heavy-hitter. On Friday, Double 0 unleashed his new single, "Good On Love" ft. Future which is set to appear on his forthcoming album, WALKDAWORLD. The gutteral trap production provides a canvas for Double 0 to dish details on the ruthless environment he was raised in. Meanwhile, Future mirrors Double 0's subject matter with a firm reminder that he hasn't switched up on the trap, even after dominating the summer with a pop record.

WALKDAWORLD is due out on Sept. 30th.

Quotable Lyrics

Change the murder rate up like the climate

Different countries these bitches be flyin' in

Drinkin' poison, we live and we dying

Get to yakkin', now she talkin' diamonds