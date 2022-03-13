Lil Donald Throws A "Tomato" At His Haters On New Single

Over the past half-decade, Atlanta native Lil Donald has held it down in the underground, while still connecting with some of his city's trap icons. After having worked with the likes TM88, Zaytoven, Metro Boomin, Rich Homie Quan, Ludacris and more, Donald has more than enough experience to take care of himself nowadays.

On March 11, Lil Donald released his second solo single of the year "Tomato." Over the mellow trap beat with crisp claps, Donald uses an auto-tuned flow about growing up in the trap "like El Chapo," and intimidating his haters while doing so.

Following along with a recent social media trend to throw figurative tomatoes at people for bad takes or hating, Lil Donald fully endorses this idea on his new track.

Check out "Tomato" by Lil Donald below.

Quotable Lyrics

That lil bit didn't even wanna give me no head

Tomato, tomato, tomato

You can go be whatever you want

Just please don't go be a hater

If you be mad because you still broke

Tomato, tomato, tomato