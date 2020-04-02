If you've been watching Lil Dicky's new television series Dave on FX, you already know what the hype is about. With humor that navigates the thin line between knee-slapping and cringe-inducing, the network has a new hit on their hands. If you don't believe me, take a look at the numbers.

As reported by Deadline, the show is expected to surpass Atlanta, created by Donald Glover, as FX's most-watched comedy. For context, only a handful of episodes of Dave have aired at the time of publication. So, yeah, this is a hit.

Executive producer Kevin Hart is celebrating the news.

"So happy for everyone that’s involved with this show," wrote the comedian/actor on Instagram. "You deserve this plus a lot more @lildickygram ....you put in the work and now it’s paying off!!!!! This is just the beginning."

Lil Dicky also touched on the gigantic streaming numbers that the show has been pulling.

"I know this is a tough time for everyone, but I’m so thankful to be spending it with all 4.8 million of you every week," wrote the rapper online, revealing the average number of viewers. "It doesn’t feel as isolating when I have you guys. Or when I’m this proud. Thank you everybody for already making @daveonfxx one of the biggest comedies in Fx history."

Congratulations to Lil Dicky, Kevin Hart, Scooter Braun, and everybody else behind this show.