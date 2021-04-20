Last year, Lil Dicky's FX series Dave became an instant fan-favorite, earning acclaim from critics and professional rappers alike. As word spread, Dave quickly became the network's most-viewed comedy series, and the rapper slash actor wasted little time in getting things rolling for season two.

Shortly after production concluded, EW has confirmed that the second season of Dave will be premiering June 16th on FX, with episodes being uploaded to Hulu the following day. Many of the expected celebrity cameos have been revealed, with confirmed appearances from Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, J Balvin, CL, Kareem Abdul-Jabar, Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, and more. A bit of a different landscape from the first season, in which there was a slight skew toward hip-hop with YG, Young Thug, Gunna, OT Genasis, and Trippie Redd coming through to hold it down.

While plot specifics have yet to be shared, Dicky previously opened up about the writing process after the first season wrapped up. "I think we can go in a number of directions," Burd teased, again speaking with EW. "Like, I'm not the guy who has it all mapped out like The Wire did. So I'm pretty open-minded. I think I'll be able to look at season 1 and be like, 'This episode worked so well — why? Okay, let's make 10 episodes that work this well. This episode didn't work — why?' I think this is our floor, it's only going to get better."

Look for Dave to return to the fold on June 16th, and sound off if you're excited to see where Lil Dicky's series goes next.

