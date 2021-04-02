In reality, many have simply given up hope that Lil Dicky's follow-up album to 2015's Professional Rapper will ever see the light of day. That's not to say LD has fallen off the radar -- quite the opposite, in fact. For the most part, he's been expending his creative energy on Dave, the breakout FX series loosely based on his own career experience. With the acclaimed first season having officially finished up last year, many have been eager to see where the series goes in season two. Evidently, we might not have to wait as long as originally anticipated to find out.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Earlier today, Dicky took to Twitter to share a promising update, confirming that the production of Dave season 2 had officially wrapped. Though he neglected to share much else regarding potential plot details, it's safe to say that the ambitious renaissance man will be looking to up the ante in a major way. Especially given where the series left off, with Dicky having taken an impressive step in his rap career following a scene-stealing freestyle on The Breakfast Club.

Luckily, it seems as if the best is yet to come -- when asked about his favorite episode, Lil Dicky teased that it's "The one I’m shooting right now." As for a potential release date, nothing has been confirmed -- though in a recent interview, Dicky expressed hope to see new episodes arriving before the end of the year, provided the post-production process goes smoothly. Will you be tuning in to catch the further misadventures of LD and GaTa in the upcoming season of Dave?