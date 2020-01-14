It has been four years since Lil Dicky delivered his debut album Professional Rapper, which featured appearances from Snoop Dogg, Fetty Wap, Rich Homie Quan, T-Pain, Jace, and more. Toeing the line between comedic and serious, Dicky's unique penmanship and confident flow added credibility to a project that might have stumbled in lesser hands. And yet, upon its release, LD seemed to shift gears altogether. Now, with an original television series called Dave set to premiere in March, Dicky has come through to bless his fans with a lengthy update on his sophomore release.

David Livingston/Getty Images

"I just wanted every Dickhead to know that even though I’m putting out a real doozy of a TV show in March, I’ve never stopped rapping. And Lil Dicky the musical artist is far from done," he begins. "I know that it’s been about four and a half years since I’ve put an album out, and that’s much longer than either you or I would’ve hoped for. It must be annoying, I get it. If drake took that long, I’d be so sad! And I’m sorry for that. I don’t like letting you down. But as it turns out, it takes me a long ass time to make the ideal body of work."

He continues, explaining that his perfectionist nature has prevented him from delivering a rushed product and vowing that the ends will more than justify the means. "You will hear it and love it and be proud of me, and less annoyed with me," vows Dicky. "But I gotta finish it and then roll it out right. You only get so many cracks at doing what I’m about to do...I can’t wait till it’s out so I can get back to the music that made you care about me in the first place. I’m an elite, world class rapper, and I look forward to proving that to the world, and validating all of you who believed that I had it in me in the first place."

A bold claim, and one that surely bodes well for fans of L.D's approach to bars. While we don't exactly know when he plans on wrapping the untitled album, it's good to know he's getting back to business. But first, there's Dave. Are you excited in catching the fruits of Lil Dicky's labor, be it on TV or your favorite streaming service?