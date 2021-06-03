Last year, Lil Dicky's loosely autobiographical series Dave emerged as a genuine breakout hit, earning acclaim from critics and praise from fans. Ever since it wrapped up with a climactic Breakfast Club freestyle, attention immediately turned to the second season, which is officially due out for release on June 16th.

Featuring confirmed guest appearances from Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, J Balvin, CL, Kareem Abdul-Jabar, Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, and more, the upcoming season appears to center around Lil Dicky's apparent inability to put together and release an anticipated album. Art imitating life, as they say.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

The official trailer provides a clearer glimpse of what's to come, revealing Dicky's life as a newly single man torn between love and wanton hedonism, his team's growing frustration with his aloof demeanor, a potential romantic tryst with none other than Doja Cat, and the emotional hangups that still appear to be plaguing the self-proclaimed Professional Rapper. There also happen to be glimpses of Kendall Jenner, Rae Sremmurd, and Kareem Abul Jabar, the latter of which appears to be hosting Dicky at his home for reasons unknown.

Overall, it looks like it should be another strong season of Dave, retaining the energy of the first season while raising the stakes and budget accordingly. Check out the official trailer below, and look for Dicky's triumphant return to hit the screen on June 16th. Will you be tuning in?

WATCH: Lil Dicky - Dave Season 2 Trailer