Those hoping for their turn at fame often create content or any form of art in the hopes of grabbing attention from the masses. However, not all that glitters is gold and not everything ages well, and Lil Dicky learned the hard way that often, your art can come back to bite you in the butt. He's known for his quirky raps and star-studded collaborations—music that includes the song "Freaky Friday" with Chris Brown. The music video rubbed a few people the wrong way as the pair swapped bodies as Brown sings about not being judged for his past while Dicky roamed around Brown's home only to locate a gun.

Both Rihanna and Karrueche Tran received restraining orders against Brown in domestic violence-related cases, so some weren't amused by the "Freaky Friday" take. However, Lil Dicky defended his friend in a recent interview with GQ.



“With Chris Brown, we can do one of two things: We can never hear from him again and say ‘I won’t accept any Chris Brown whatsoever,’ or I feel like we can allow him to use his talent for good,” said Dicky. “When I see people react to the song, I really think that it makes people laugh and it makes people happy. I don’t think it’s the type of thing that really is making the world a worse place, on a micro-specific, talking-about-the-song level.”

Dicky also addressed controversy over his video "White Dude" where he gleefully galavants as a White man who doesn't have to worry about racism or sexism, and his Rap bars match that sentiment. Reflecting on "White Dude," Dicky expressed regret.

"Even though I knew I was never serious with it and it was just a joke, it just didn’t feel like a joke I was proud of. And I don’t like making jokes I’m not proud of," he said, adding that he realizes "how insensitive my art can be, but I'm a very sensitive person and I hate offending people. If I see anybody that's offended by something I'm doing, it really hurts my heart, truly."

