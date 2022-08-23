Lil Crix Calls On Kodak Black For "Spin The Block"

Lil Crix might not be a household name but he's working his way up to it. The budding rapper came through this week with his new collaboration alongside Kodak Black titled, "Spin The Block." Crix's deadpan delivery and his staccato hums create an effortless earworm of a hook as he details his time in the streets. Meanwhile, Kodak Black's assistance on the record helps elevates the record even further and his stamp of approval certainly put more eyes on the budding star.

Yak's released a ton of music over the past few days but not all of it dropped intentionally. After suffering from leaks, he blessed fans with his Closure EP over the weekend, which he admitted wasn't supposed to drop. Either way, Yak fans have been eating for the past few days.

Quotable Lyrics

Pandemic, everybody dyin'

The work pressed up now but they don't even mind

Its Fentanyl but they askin' for it

They gon' find a way to stick off when I catch the boy