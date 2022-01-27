Subliminal disses have been engrained in the culture. At the height of the East Coast-West Coast rivalry, Biggie slid in sly remarks about 2Pac on a few records while the late West Coast MC was incredibly forthcoming of their issues. This week, Lil Cease sat down with the Art Of Dialogue where he detailed a record titled, "The Ugliest," where Biggie allegedly threw more shots at 'Pac.



Scott Gries/Getty Images

Cease confirmed that Big did let off a few subtle shots on the record, similar to his verse on Jay-Z's "Brooklyn's Finest." "Big wasn’t gon put forth a full effort into a whole full song dissing 2Pac. Big was kinda more like just sprinkling on it," he said. "That wasn’t Big’s energy but he would definitely tap into some lines sometimes just to let him know, I hear you. And if it comes down to just a rap battle and things like that, Big was all up for that.”

The song was an unreleased cut that was meant for Busta Rhymes's album but apparently, Biggie was trying to convince Nas to jump on the record.

"It was supposed to be Busta Rhymes, Nas, and Big,” Cease continued. “Nobody did their verse after Big did his. Nobody laid their verse on it. The song just got pushed away.”

Check out the full interview below.