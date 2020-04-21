Instagram Live sessions, with a partner or solo dolo, are becoming more and more rampant these days. When you check your IG feed, it's often a sea of purple-red circles indicating various IG Live sessions in the works. Smoke DZA has been doing his thing on Instagram Live too, apparently, with a new clip showing the Kushed God rapper speaking with fellow New York MC and OG Lil Cease.

Cease was a member of the Biggie-helmed group Junior M.A.F.I.A, and not only the late rapper's friend but cousin.

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The clip from their conversation centers on Biggie and Jay-Z, with Cease revealing that Biggie had apparently admitted that Hov was a "nicer" MC than he was.

"Once Big met him at the Palladium, and they bonded on some g-shit. Cause they respected each other as men and they respected each other as artists," Cease says in the IG Live chat, "Big wasn't afraid to tell him...Big thought he was doper than him, that's what he used to say, like, 'yo that n*gga nicer than me.'"

"These are straight facts," Cease continued, adamant that he was not lying. He even went on to point out a singular moment that Big felt Hov one-upped him, referencing his line on "Dead President."

"When Jay-Z said that line on 'Dead Presidents' -- N*gga take a freeze off my kneecap/N*gga believe that-- Big was like 'Yo he got me.'"

Check out the clip below. If it's a debate between Hov and Biggie, who do you have? Let us know in the comments.