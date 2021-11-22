mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Candy Paint & Bhad Bhabie's Viral "22" Remix Is Finally Out

Alex Zidel
November 22, 2021 12:41
1.1K Views
62
0
O.C.A./Create Music GroupO.C.A./Create Music Group
O.C.A./Create Music Group

22 (Remix)
Lil Candy Paint & Bhad Bhabie

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
42% (9)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Candy Paint and Bhad Bhabie have officially released the viral remix to "22".


Lil Candy Paint is not a name that most readers of the site will recognize, but you may have heard his voice floating over on TikTok in the last few weeks. Alongside Bhad Bhabie, LCP has one of the most viral songs of the year in "22," which has been streamed nearly 4,000,000 times on Spotify. The remix has been celebrated by Bhad Bhabie fans, who have created a trend of showing celebrities (including Drake, Future, and even Elon Musk) before and after hearing her verse, showing them dressing more feminine and displaying some bad bitch energy.

For weeks, the remix was not available on streaming services -- possibly because Bhad Bhabie admitted herself that she was not a fan of her verse. However, after seeing how millions have fallen in love with her flow, the track has earned an official release.

If you've been waiting for the "22" remix to come out, it's your lucky day. Check it out below.


Quotable Lyrics:

Blowing up his phone, I know I'm trippin' for no reason
He gon' call it crazy, but I say I call it fiendin'
He don't want no other ho's 'cause that lil' shit too easy
Know I talk a lot of shit, but he know I don't mean it

Lil Candy Paint
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  2
  0
  1.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Candy Paint Bhad Bhabie new music viral song TikTok
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Candy Paint & Bhad Bhabie's Viral "22" Remix Is Finally Out
62
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject