Lil Candy Paint & Bhad Bhabie's Viral "22" Remix Is Finally Out

Lil Candy Paint is not a name that most readers of the site will recognize, but you may have heard his voice floating over on TikTok in the last few weeks. Alongside Bhad Bhabie, LCP has one of the most viral songs of the year in "22," which has been streamed nearly 4,000,000 times on Spotify. The remix has been celebrated by Bhad Bhabie fans, who have created a trend of showing celebrities (including Drake, Future, and even Elon Musk) before and after hearing her verse, showing them dressing more feminine and displaying some bad bitch energy.

For weeks, the remix was not available on streaming services -- possibly because Bhad Bhabie admitted herself that she was not a fan of her verse. However, after seeing how millions have fallen in love with her flow, the track has earned an official release.

If you've been waiting for the "22" remix to come out, it's your lucky day. Check it out below.





Quotable Lyrics:

Blowing up his phone, I know I'm trippin' for no reason

He gon' call it crazy, but I say I call it fiendin'

He don't want no other ho's 'cause that lil' shit too easy

Know I talk a lot of shit, but he know I don't mean it