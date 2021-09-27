Lil Bibby has confirmed that the upcoming HBO documentary centered on the life of the late rapper, Juice WRLD, will release later this year. Bibby spoke about the documentary and the posthumous album being released on Instagram Live, this week.

"This year. That's all I'ma say," Bibby said in the stream from his car. "The music gotta get pushed back to when the documentary comes. So, I was gonna give y'all the music to go with the documentary so now I gotta change the title."



Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

Juice WRLD died on December 8, 2019, after consuming several pills in an effort to prevent police from finding them at Midway International Airport in Chicago. Juice was one of the biggest artists of his generation and considered a legend of the SoundCloud rap genre.

Juice's team also teased The Party Never Ends EP, earlier this year: "We got an EP coming out called The Party Never Ends, Lil Uzi Vert is gonna be on there, a few other people is gonna be on there. Stop leaking f*cking music bro. Weird ass n****s...ruining it for everyone else."

Juice WRLD's first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, dropped in July of 2020.