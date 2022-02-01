After years as a music exec, Lil Bibby is hinting at his retirement.

In a suspicious IG post, Bibby said, “I’m gonna do it one more time and then I’m quitting this sh*t.” A Twitter user assumed that Bibby meant that Bibby was dropping his final album Free Crack 4 with a handful of Juice Wrld features. The Chicago-native followed up with, “No, I meant I’m signing one more artist lol.”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Lil Bibby first broke onto the scene with his 2013 mixtape Free Crack. His debut mixtape led to two more Free Crack releases and Big Buckz. Bibby later signed to RCA Records and Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records before dropping Free Crack 3: The Epilogue EP. He would part ways with RCA soon after.

For the past few years, Bibby had dedicated much of his time to establishing his label, Grade A Productions, alongside his brother George “G Money” Dickinson. Their first signee, Juice WRLD landed in the No. 1 spot on the U.S Billboard 200 for his second solo album, Death Race for Love. On Dec. 8, 2019, Juice WRLD passed away due to an accidental overdose following a flight back to Chicago. Since his passing, his camp has released two posthumous albums, Legends Never Die and Demons.

Since signing Juice WRLD to Grade A Productions, Bibby has signed The Kid Laroi, Clever, Seezyn. The Kid Laroi separated from Grade A Productions back in June of last year.

The rapper-turned music exec has yet to announce if he will come out of retirement and give his fans Free Crack 4.

[Via]