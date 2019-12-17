It's been over a week since the passing of Juice WRLD. Fans, friends, and peers hit social media with tributes for the rapper while a few of Juice WRLD's friends paid tribute to the late rapper over the weekend at Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Although Lil Bibby has been silent for the last week, he hit Instagram to pay homage to his fallen friend.

"Rest easy lil brother," Lil Bibby wrote alongside a clip of Juice WRLD freestyling. "Young GOAT, Most talented I’ve ever witnessed. You will be missed. Watched you 1 take platinum records. Gonna miss u freestyling around the crib all day even though that shit got a lil irritating. Most genuine person I’ve ever met. Miss u, love u brother."

Lil Bibby, although a strong force as a rapper, transitioned into being a record executive over the years and ended up discovering Juice WRLD in 2017. After hearing "Lucid Dreams," Bibby's brother G Money helped sign Juice WRLD to Grade A Productions before all parties entered a deal with Interscope Records who released both of Juice WRLD's album.

“I decided to sign with Lil Bibby and G Money at Grade A because as far as just where we from and them letting me know like, they made it clear exactly what was gonna happen, the chances of something happening, the chances of something not happening," Juice told XXL. They kept it a hunnid. That's one of the best choices I probably ever made.”