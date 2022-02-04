Juice WRLD was on the verge of something special before being taken from the world prematurely. The versatile young rapper had cranked out hit after hit, and it had gotten to a point where the young MC's voice was literally inescapable as he was featured all over the radio and every other Spotify playlist known to man. Signed and cultivated by fellow Chicago rapper Lil Bibby, the Grade A signee was the first artist to drop a project on the label with 2018's Goodbye & Good Riddance.

The album was released in partnership with Interscope Records and wound up going platinum with a peak charting performance sitting at #4. Through this album, the true brilliance of Juice WRLD shined, and it was also through this album that he practically ran the radio/streaming services with one song in particular: "Lucid Dreams."

(Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for EA NBA Live 19)

The song captivated Gen Z fans in a way that no other artist had done for that generation, and it became a kind of unofficial anthem for their lives at that time. So, it should come as no surprise that "Lucid Dreams" has recently gone Diamond. In a post by Lil Bibby, the young Chicago mogul celebrated this crazy accomplishment, tweeting, "Oh and Lucid Dreams is Diamond." Continuing and showing his gratitude, Bibby tweeted, "Thank you 999 forever."

With "Lucid Dreams" going Diamond, Juice WRLD's impact in such a short amount of time can't be understated, and with Lil Bibby still going hard for Juice as someone that he not only worked with but respected, the world won't forget his impact.