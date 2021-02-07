Lil Berete, Tizzy Stackz & Young Smoke Live Large On "Big Body"

Toronto's making a lot of noise these days. Tonight, The Weeknd will make history as the first Canadian to headline a solo Super Bowl halftime show. And of course, there's Drake. But there's a new generation of bubbling talent emerging from the 6ix. Lil Berete is currently among the frontrunners of this pack. After releasing "War Ready," a few weeks ago, he linked up with fellow Toronto natives, Tizzy Stackz and Young Smoke for their new collaborative single, "Big Body." The three rappers celebrate being young and successful, riding around in big body vehicles, and enjoying the lifestyle they're living over guitar-tinged trap production.

Keep your eyes peeled for new music from all three rappers. Check out Lil Berete, Tizzy Stackz & Young Smoke's "Big Body" below.

Quotable Lyrics

This be for my people

Fans, supporters, they like blood to me

Bullets flew right by his face

And miss his head like luckily