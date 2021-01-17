mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Berete Stays "War Ready" On His Latest Single

Aron A.
January 17, 2021 16:15
Toronto's Lil Berete drops off his new single, "War Ready."


Lil Berete has been one artist out of Toronto to look out for over the past few years. The Regent Park artist's Icebreaker and 1 Way Out showcased his versatility and penchant for making hits. 2020 was a year where he did just that. Following the release of 2019's 1 Way Out, he continued to flood the streets with singles like "Ride Or Die" and "Treacherous."

It's a new year and Berete is looking ready to run 2021 up. The rapper returned this week with his hard-hitting new banger, "War Ready." Equipped with a cinematic visual that showcases the rapper in a high-stakes scenario in the 6ix, the rapper opens up the track acknowledging that he's on some "different shit" while insisting he remains the "hottest in the Dot."

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Slide on my block, he gon' turn to a victim
You know he ain't gang if he shoot in our kennel
White Air Force when I'm all in the trap
I ain't leavin' the trap 'til that shit turn yellow
Mama be trippin' 'cause pounds in the pillow
Mama be trippin' 'cause bags in the denim

