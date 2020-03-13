mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Berete Is Back With His Latest Track "Doing Time"

Aron A.
March 13, 2020 19:58
Toronto artist Lil Berete is back with another new record.


Lil Berete has been one of the most notable young artists emerging out of Toronto in the past few years. With melodies soaked in auto-tune, he's proven that versatility is his key. A month after releasing his last single with anders, "Ride Or Die," he returned with another record titled, "Doing Time." On his latest single, he further hones into his vocal ability as he speaks on incarceration, paranoia, and anxiety from the streets and how that effected his ability to be intimate.

With the new single, it looks quite promising that we'll be getting a new project from Lil Berete this year. In an interview with Berete in July 2019, the rapper explained that his upcoming project will find him doing a little bit more of everything. "You guys are gonna know me more once I drop my album. There’s rapping, rockstar type music, there’s R&B, grime rap, different types of styles," he told HNHH. 

Keep your eyes peeled for that.

Quotable Lyrics
Walk in to my hood everyday a pay day
If they 30 deep, I’ll make them bullets ricochet
They heard I’m throwing hundreds
Now they really throwing shade

