Lil Berete Drops Off "Icebreaker 2" Ft. Sada Baby & 2KBaby

Toronto's Lil Berete isn't slowing down anytime soon. After releasing a slew of singles in the last few months, he's returned with his latest project, Icebreaker 2, the sequel to his 2018 debut. The eight-track effort finds the rapper tapping in outside of his own city with appearances from 2KBaby, Nafe Smallz, and Sada Baby.

"This tape is where I am now and how I'm feeling but mainly Icebreaker 1 was an introduction to my city, now Icebreaker 2 is introducing me to the audience South of the border. I want to continue the Icebreaker series for my fans to continue the journey with me. I'm just getting started," he said in a statement.

Check out the project and tracklist below.