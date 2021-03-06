mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Berete Drops Off "Icebreaker 2" Ft. Sada Baby & 2KBaby

Aron A.
March 06, 2021 10:32
Icebreaker 2
Lil Berete

Toronto's Lil Berete releases his latest project, "Icebreaker 2."


Toronto's Lil Berete isn't slowing down anytime soon. After releasing a slew of singles in the last few months, he's returned with his latest project, Icebreaker 2, the sequel to his 2018 debut. The eight-track effort finds the rapper tapping in outside of his own city with appearances from 2KBaby, Nafe Smallz, and Sada Baby.

"This tape is where I am now and how I'm feeling but mainly Icebreaker 1 was an introduction to my city, now Icebreaker 2 is introducing me to the audience South of the border. I want to continue the Icebreaker series for my fans to continue the journey with me. I'm just getting started," he said in a statement.

Check out the project and tracklist below.

  1.  "Lost It"
  2. "Murda" (feat. 2KBABY, Unimerce)
  3. "War Ready'"
  4. "No Distractions" (feat. Nafe Smallz)
  5. "Painallgo"
  6. "Big Man" (feat. Sada Baby)
  7. "Scars"
  8. "Trippin'"
