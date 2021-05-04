Lil Berete & Unimerce Connect On New Track "Life"

Lil Berete's been one of the hottest new artists out of Toronto in the past few years. Icebreaker EP and the singles that it produced such as "Time Flies," and "No Make Up." He's built off of his breakout success even further, proving that he's not only extremely versatile but also consistent with each and every hit he puts out.

On Friday, the rapper returned with a brand new collaboration alongside budding Toronto producer Unimerce titled, "Life." The rapper tackles trickling piano keys and quaking 808s with auto-tuned melodies reflecting on his rise to success.

Lil Berete is only a few months removed from releasing Icebreaker 2 (Deluxe). This marks his second time working with Unimerce. The two previously connected alongside 2KBABY on "Murda" off of Berete's latest project.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I know they want me in caskets but I'm rollin' around with a .30

Life I was livin' was tragic, I still feel like I live in the past tense

I know they wouldn't imagine all my haters be comin' in last place

I swear my life is a movie, I don't want you to speak on my past