Lil Berete & Headie One Make "Money Moves" From Regent Park To Tottenham

Lil Berete's getting ready to cap off the year on a big note, it appears. The Toronto rapper has been pushing his 2018 debut Icebreaker throughout the year but it seems that we should expect a new project from him soon. The rapper returned today with his new single, "Money Moves" ft. Headie One. The rapper's latest single follows the release of "Chase Cash" with Deno. Although the topic is similar, Lil Berete takes a whole new direction with this song. Lil Berete auto-tuned melodies stretch as he dives into a dark, trap instrumental. Headie One's choppy drill flow holds it down on the first verse before Lil Berete swings in on the second.

Berete recently chopped it up with on what to expect from his forthcoming project. "You guys are gonna know me more once I drop my album. There’s rapping, rockstar type music, there’s R&B, grime rap, different types of styles," he told HNHH. "Once you memorize how to sing and use afro-beats and do that hip-hop shit, you can do anything in the world. There are artists right now that people think are the best in the world but probably can’t go make a song for international people, for African people."

Quotable Lyrics

I was in the trap house, really

Tryna make me a mill, no Philly

Now, I'm live in radio, I can't even answer the lizzy

I still do dealin's