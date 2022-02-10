Lil Bean's Debut Album "Forever Grateful" Is Here

Lil Bean is revving up to be the next biggest rap star out of the Bay Area. The San Francisco-based artist only emerged two years ago, but he's made a promising impression with each release. Whether it's teaming up with Zaytoven on Zaytoven Presents: Fo15 or his critically acclaimed Still Campaignin', Bean has laid down a strong foundation for the release of his debut album.

This morning, forever grateful dropped in its entirety. The 14-song effort highlights Bean's infectious sound as he teams up with artists like Larry June, Rexx Life Raj, ZayBang, Mike Sherm, and Yk Dev for the tracklist.

Peep the project and tracklist below.

1. lowkey

2. sold out dates

3. 4am

4. when it fall down

5. 35th floor

6. goin up feat. ZayBang

7. pull thru

8. billie jean

9. kylie

10. slow down

11. good vibe music feat. Larry June

12. more problems feat. Mike Sherm

13. mixed emotions feat. Rexx Life Raj

14. mood feat. Yk Dev