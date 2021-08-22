mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Bean Is "Still Campaignin'" On New Project

Aron A.
August 22, 2021 16:54
15 Views
Still Campaignin'
Lil Bean

The 20-song effort features JackBoy, ShooterGang Kony, and more.


The West Coast is riding high these days. It feels like in the past few weeks, specifically, a few major players and budding stars have dropped off some new heat. Lil Bean has been one name that's been bubbling up in the past two years. His local buzz within the San Francisco area has blossomed even bigger but he's only getting started.

As fans grew familiar with Bean's work through the Campaign series, he slid through this weekend with the third installment of the series titled, Still Campaignin'. With 20 songs in total, Lil Bean holds down the majority of the project on his own but he does enlist the lies of JackBoy and ShooterGang Kony, among others, to help bring his vision to life.

Check the project below. 

