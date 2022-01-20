Lil Bean Gets Melodic On Reflective New Single "4am"

San Francisco artist Lil Bean came onto the rap scene in 2019 and he immediately made an impact with his album Still Campaignin’ which received praise from various music outlets. The artist has a great sense of melody and with a new project called Forever Grateful on the horizon, Bean is looking to release some singles as a way to get fans excited about his latest body of work.

His most recent track is called "4am," and it is an effort that showcases his melodic prowess, as well as his songwriting ability. The artist delivers some catchy lyrics about remaining authentic, and only caring for those who reciprocate energy back to him. Bean has experienced a lot over these last two years, and this song showcases his attempts to maneuver through fake friends and personal growth.

You can stream the brand new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't even tell you what I go through

I can have a lot of hoes but I want you

Let me put some diamonds on you girl you're so cool

Baby, you're my right hand, you're my go-to