mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Bean Gets Melodic On Reflective New Single "4am"

Alexander Cole
January 20, 2022 11:59
102 Views
20
0
Image via Lil BeanImage via Lil Bean
Image via Lil Bean

4am
Lil Bean

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The San Francisco artist is back with a brand new song called "4am."


San Francisco artist Lil Bean came onto the rap scene in 2019 and he immediately made an impact with his album Still Campaignin’ which received praise from various music outlets. The artist has a great sense of melody and with a new project called Forever Grateful on the horizon, Bean is looking to release some singles as a way to get fans excited about his latest body of work.

His most recent track is called "4am," and it is an effort that showcases his melodic prowess, as well as his songwriting ability. The artist delivers some catchy lyrics about remaining authentic, and only caring for those who reciprocate energy back to him. Bean has experienced a lot over these last two years, and this song showcases his attempts to maneuver through fake friends and personal growth.

You can stream the brand new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't even tell you what I go through
I can have a lot of hoes but I want you
Let me put some diamonds on you girl you're so cool
Baby, you're my right hand, you're my go-to

Lil Bean
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  102
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Bean 4am new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Bean Gets Melodic On Reflective New Single "4am"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject