mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Bean Comes Through With "Care Package For The Streets"

Aron A.
October 25, 2021 21:14
642 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Care Package For The Streets
Lil Bean

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Bean drops off a brand new package to follow-up August's "Still Campaignin'."


Lil Bean has been a buzzing force out of the Bay Area in recent times. Over the past few years, he's dumped out a ton of music that's helped him build a massive regional buzz that recently propelled into nationwide recognition. In August, he slid through with his latest body of work, Still Campaignin' -- a 20-song project with features from Jackboy, ShooterGang Kony, and more. A little over two months since that project was released, and he's keeping the fans' thirst for new music satisfied with the release of CARE PACKAGE 4 THE STREETS. The rapper's latest project is 12 songs in length and finds him reconnecting with a few frequent collaborators such as Lil Pete and ZayBang.

Check out the latest from Lil Bean below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lil Bean Comes Through With "Care Package For The Streets"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject