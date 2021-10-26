Lil Bean Comes Through With "Care Package For The Streets"

Lil Bean has been a buzzing force out of the Bay Area in recent times. Over the past few years, he's dumped out a ton of music that's helped him build a massive regional buzz that recently propelled into nationwide recognition. In August, he slid through with his latest body of work, Still Campaignin' -- a 20-song project with features from Jackboy, ShooterGang Kony, and more. A little over two months since that project was released, and he's keeping the fans' thirst for new music satisfied with the release of CARE PACKAGE 4 THE STREETS. The rapper's latest project is 12 songs in length and finds him reconnecting with a few frequent collaborators such as Lil Pete and ZayBang.

Check out the latest from Lil Bean below.