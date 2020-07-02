2020 is the year that Lil Baby converts non-believers into believers. The rapper's had one hell of a run in the past few years. From his early mixtapes, he's grown into an international star who has the stats to back it up. The release of My Turn only confirmed that he's one of the brightest stars of this generation.

As protests erupted across the country, Lil Baby released a song in honor of BLM titled, "The Bigger Picture." Though Baby's music does touch on socio-political issues, "The Bigger Picture" captured the essence of what's going on in America. The song shot up the charts to number 3, marking the highest-charting single of his career. It's only been a few weeks since its release but it's now earned Baby another plaque. Per chartdata, the song has officially moved 500K units which now makes it eligible for a gold certification for the RIAA. It's another W for Baby.

The rapper has also been seeing a lot of success on the Billboard 200 this week following the release of the deluxe edition of My Turn. It's now clocked four weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 altogether. Needless to say, it's been one hell of a year for Lil Baby.