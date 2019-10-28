Lil Baby is one to keep his personal life private and his flexing very public. His Instagram page largely consists of shots of him in outfits that appear to be quite expensive. Over the weekend, the ATL rapper posted photos of the drip he rocked to the Powerhouse event in Philly on Friday night. If one looked closely (or not that closely), one would notice that the pockets of his skinny jeans were buldging with bills. Meek Mill later confirmed in a tweet that these pockets were stuffed with $100K and Lil Baby absurdly decided to keep all this cash on him while performing.

The "Yes Indeed" artist took a break from advertising his own drip on IG to show that of his son, who may even Drip Harder than his father. Lil Baby's baby is decked out in Gucci head-to-toe. He's got a Gucci tuque, a Gucci sweatsuit (with the cutest lil' cardigan) and Gucci kicks. As Lil Baby's fellow YSL signee, Lil Keed, noted in the comments, "Now that’s hard kid."

Lil Baby welcomed his son, Loyal Armani, with his girlfriend, Jayda Cheaves, back in February. The couple keeps their relationship on the low too, but every now and then, we get some fire shots of them together.