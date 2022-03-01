In 2017, Lil Baby was just a bubbling rapper out of Atlanta under Young Thug's wing but not everyone was sure where his career would be heading. After producing multiple mixtapes, and finally releasing his debut album, Harder Than Ever. With a feature from Drake, and plenty of hits, the stage was set for Lil Baby who quickly followed up with Drip Harder with Gunna and Street Gossip.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

At the top of 2020, the rapper made his triumphant return with his sophomore album, My Turn. The album became one of the most successful albums of the year and propelled Baby into another level of stardom that no one necessarily anticipated.

This week marked the 2-year anniversary of the album, and it hit yet another milestone. My Turn was announced as 4x platinum this week, earning Baby yet another plaque to add to his collection.

While it's been two years since the album dropped, Baby has continued to deliver a ton of music including his collaborative project with Lil Durk, The Voice Of The Heroes, which arrived last summer. In recent times, the rapper hinted that his follow-up to My Turn could be arriving sometime this year.

Most recently, Baby clocked two new collaborations with Nicki Minaj, "Do We Have A Problem?" and "Bussin." Maybe, we can expect Nicki to return the favor on his next project.