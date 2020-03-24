When Lil Baby first emerged onto the scene, many were left wondering whether the game had simply run out of eligible rap names. Against all odds, Baby quickly endeared himself to fans with a barrage of bangers, including the breakout Drake duet "Yes Indeed." By the time he delivered his debut album Harder Than Ever, he was already being touted as one of the most promising up-and-comers in a minute. Fast forward a modest three years later and he's standing proudly at the top of the heap.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Despite being only three weeks old (a proverbial baby, as it were) his latest studio album My Turn has already proven to be a fan favorite. Singles like the platinum "Woah," the Future-assisted "Live Off My Closet," the hard-hitting Moneybagg Yo collaboration "No Sucker," and the powerful centerpiece "Emotionally Scarred" have clearly resonated with listeners, resulting in some truly impressive numbers for the Quality Control artist. So much so that it's already eligible for Gold status, another plaque for his growing collection.

Are you still bumping Lil Baby's most ambitious project yet? And if so, where do you feel it positions him in the hierarchy of current greats -- is it fair to call him the best artist under the age of 30?