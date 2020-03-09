This week, Lil Baby secures hist first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his My Turn project collecting a total of 197.000 equivalent album streams.

Per Billboard, 184,000 units are the result of streaming as Baby logs 261.6 million on-demand streams for My Turn's tracks. It not only becomes the most-streamed album of the week, but also makes for the largest-streaming week since Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding amassed 365.3 million listens in its first week last September.

My Turn is now Lil Baby's fifth album on the chart and marks his fourth top 10 entry. Previously, he peaked at No. 2 in December 2018 with Street Gossip, logged No. 4 with Gunna via Drip harder in October of 2018, and hit No. 3 with Harder Than Ever in June of the same year. My Turn also becomes the third No. 1 album for the Quality Control roster as Migos claims the first two wins via Culture and its sequel.

My Turn is followed closely by Bad bunny's YHLQMDLG which earns the Puerto Rican star 179,000 equivalent album units. Historically, Bad Bunny now lays claim to the highest-charting all-Spanish-Language album ever on the Billboard 200, and with 201.4 million on-demand streams, the album marks the biggest streaming week ever for any Latin album.

Elsewhere in debuts this week, G Herbo lands his vey first top 10 effort as his PTSD hits No. 7 with 59,000 equivalent album units. His highest rank before was a No 15 peak with 2018's Swervo.

Billboard 200 Top 10 (March 8, 2020)

1. My Turn, Lil Baby

2. YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

3. Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

4. American Standard, James Taylor

5. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

6. Changes, Justin Bieber

7. PTSD, G Herbo

8. F8, Five Finger Death Punch

9. Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

10. Still Flexin, Still Steppin, Youngboy Never Broke Again