Lil Baby is one of the biggest stars of this year so far, enjoying tremendous first-week numbers for his new album My Turn. The Atlanta rapper is having himself a moment, fully experiencing his potential and living to become everything that he'd hoped for himself. The next step for Lil Baby is growing his roster of artists, which includes 42 Dugg and Rylo Rodriguez, so he can boss up behind-the-scenes. During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, one moment stood out to fans who became worried about Baby's well-being after he seemingly tried to pour water from a closed bottle into an imaginary glass.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Speaking on how he doesn't show any emotion, Lil Baby began to visibly shake, keeping one hand on his plastic water bottle the entire time. He then spoke about how he was hurt in prison, picking up the bottle and placing it upside down as if he were pouring it into something. Some fans have noted that he could have been tweaking off the Percocet pills, or he was preparing a pint of lean in his head. Either way, this is definitely strange behavior.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think Lil Baby was doing.