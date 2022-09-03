Summer may be coming to an end in the next few weeks, but the songs on our Fire Emoji playlist won't be turning down the heat anytime soon.

Leading the way on our first update of September is Lil Baby's "Detox" single, arriving along with the exciting news that his third studio album, It's Only Me, is due to arrive on streaming services this October.

Following that is a new release from Freddie Gibbs (who most recently made headlines, once again, for his beef with Benny The Butcher) and Moneybagg Yo on "Too Much," featuring impressive lyricism on both rapper's parts.

"N*gga got way too many enemies, they gotta be chewed up / N*gga with the monkey diamonds they never could fool us," the Indiana native spits while Bagg chimes in on his verse with, "Trappin' in designer, blue Balenci' with Adidas / Mama knew I was a hustler in her stomach as a fetus."

Babyface Ray and Digga D are another duo who came out with a Fire Emoji-worthy collaboration this weekend in the form of "Goofies," while Pi'erre Bourne teamed up with Don Toliver for "Psane" from the former's new album.

As far as solo singles go, EST Gee stood out with his work on "Hell," and rising star GloRilla showed out for all the female rappers by offering up her latest single, "Blessed."

