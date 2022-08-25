While he's off somewhere minding his business, Lil Baby has found his name entangled in controversy. As he seemingly spends time with Pierre Thomas amid the Quality Control Music executive's tension with Offset, one of Baby's artists has had a run-in with the law. Dirty Tay is reportedly signed to Baby's 4PF label and is an artist looking for his moment in the spotlight, but Tay didn't expect for it to arrive with reports of an arrest.

A news report surfaced online showing Dirty Tay, real name Kentavious Wright, being taken into custody in connection to a shooting that left a three-year-old wounded.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Dajuan Jewell left a barbershop with his children when he noticed a "car driving erratically" and possibly trailing him. When he stopped at a traffic light, the car reportedly pulled up beside him and opened fire, striking three-year-old Javon Jewell in the head. Another child was allegedly in the vehicle as well but did not sustain any injuries.

Javon was rushed to a local hospital and the bullet was reportedly removed from his head. The toddler was said to have survived the assault, but his current health status remains unknown.

Meanwhile, the rapper took to his Instagram Story to deny the allegations against him. Dirty Tay has been charged with "aggravated assault, attempted murder, cruelty to children and gang-related charges."

Check out his denial and arrest video below.



Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

[via]