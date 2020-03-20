mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby's Artist 42 Dugg Releases New Song "Hard Times"

Alex Zidel
March 20, 2020 15:40
Detroit rapper 42 Dugg reminds us that "Hard Times" don't last in his latest record.


It's pretty safe to say that a lot of us are going through hard times right now. With so much uncertainty in the world, we're stuck focusing on the things that will always be there for us. Music is one of those and, although it's a worldwide struggle at the moment, rappers are still putting out tons of fresh material on the daily. Detroit rapper 42 Dugg came through today with his latest single "Hard Times," reminding us that difficult moments will always pass us by.

Signed to Yo Gotti and Lil Baby, 42 Dugg has the right blueprint to get established as the next rap superstar. His voice is unlike anybody else's, bringing novelty in his sound. "Hard Times" is a good example of what he can deliver at this stage of his career.

How do you feel about this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell that bitch to fall back, I got something going on
Don't meet me on the 'gram, bitch don't call my phone
Out here on my own, just feel like I need it

