If you've watched Untrapped, then you already know about Lil Baby's reputation before he got into the rap game. He was a hustler and a prominent gambler, who swept up any dice game he was involved in. In fact, his sister even vouched that he collected six-figures in earnings before his rap career took off.



Lil Baby attends "Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby" Atlanta Premiere at Regal Atlantic Station on August 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Lil Baby paid a visit to the iconic Las Vegas casinos where he raked in some big bucks. A few of his friends accompanied him as he took over a game of dice, and ultimately left $1M richer than he was when he arrived. BlocBoy JB shared a video of Lil Baby in the zone, captioning the post, "N***a really just hit 4 a milli."

Afterward, Baby was spotted with large stacks of cash before someone else revealed that he broke off $10K for every person that was around him. Check the clips below.

Baby confirmed the win online, writing, "They know I won $ but what they don’t know is I ain’t out here balling I’m investing !!"

In related news, the rapper is currently gearing up for the release of his next album. Though he's delivered plenty of incredible moments this year on other artists' songs, he did unveil "In A Minute" earlier this year, as well as singles like "Right One," "Frozen," and "U-Digg" ft. Veeze and 42 Dugg. We'll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the release of Lil Baby's follow-up to My Turn.