We all know that Lil Baby is all about his bag which is why his sudden no-show at Vancouver's Breakout Festival seemed slightly uncharacteristic. By now, you've likely seen the footage of concertgoers raging and rioting at the Canadian concert after Lil Baby pulled out.



Lil Baby performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

The rapper claimed that his body shut down due to excessive touring but a little while before his show, he appeared at Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas where he was turning up with Travis Scott and Canelo Alvarez, who was celebrating his win against Gennady Golovkin.DJ Drama was also in the building, along with many other celebrities.

The video was captured on Sunday morning around 3 a.m., roughly 15 hours before he was supposed to touch the stage in Vancouver. Apparently, his security attempted to have him leave the Las Vegas club with a towel over his head so he wouldn't be seen.

The rapper shared a message on Instagram to his fans following the show cancellation. "I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me," he wrote. The rapper has been living on the road over the summer as he recently wrapped up his co-headlining tour with Chris Brown.

Breakout Festival also issued a statement where they confirmed that Baby was feeling ill after he landed in Vancouver.

"Lil Baby arrived to Breakout Festival and was unfortunately too sick to perform. We know you were looking forward to seeing him but these circumstances are beyond our control," they said on Twitter.

