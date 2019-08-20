On the cover of Lil Baby's 2017 Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Harder Than Hard, he is seen rocking two chains: one that says "4PF" and another that says "BABY". 4PF is the name of Lil Baby's clique in Zone 4, Atlanta. It stands for "4 Pockets Full", as in one's two front pockets AND two back pockets are filled with money. While the chains on this cover art are icy, they are only mildly so. In the two years since that project's release, Lil Baby has enjoyed enough success to upgrade the chains.

Lil Baby sought out Houston jeweler, Iceman Nick, to do exactly that. Iceman Nick has most recently iced out Megan Thee Stallion's neck with a $300,000 "Stalli" chain. Over the weekend, Lil Baby stopped by Nick's store to acquire a new 4PF custom pendant. The piece consists of 15 carats of baguette diamonds and 10 carats of beautiful round diamonds encrusted in both white and rose gold. The pendant alone totals 25 carats of all VS1 diamonds. Lil Baby dropped a whopping $70,000.

In a video posted on Iceman Nick's Instagram page, Lil Baby is seen trying on his new baby, appearing to wobble a bit while readjusting to this additional weight. He also puts on a "BABY" chain that is significantly larger than his previous one. Unfortunately, we do not have the specs for you on this piece, but you can imagine it cost a lot too. The video also captures the satisfied customer leaving the store while munching on some Flamin' Hot Cheetos, probably in an attempt to elevate his body temperature since he is now covered in so much ice.

Get a more detailed look at the glistening diamonds below.

Image via PortiaD Media.

Image via PortiaD Media.

Image via PortiaD Media.