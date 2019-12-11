In the nineties, Lil Wayne came up with Baby, steering the Cash Money movement into a domineering hip-hop force. Today, it's only fitting that Weezy F. has once again found himself in the presence of a Baby, this one of the "Lil" variety. Atlanta star Lil Baby took to Instagram to share an image of their link-up, looking appropriately stunned by the process of meeting an idol.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

His caption says it all, both on how he values the legendary Carter series rapper and how he assesses his own pedigree and potential. "Rare Pic Of The GOAT An The Baby GOAT" he writes, proving once again that many of his age class tend to favor Lil Wayne in the Greatest Of All Time discourse. It also proves that Lil Baby is well aware of his own trajectory, which is promising to say the least; despite being a key player in the contemporary trap genre, many older fans have endeared themselves toward his sharp lyricism and ghostly melodic flow.

Check out the picture below, which has already gained praise from many of Lil Baby's industry friends, including Jim Jones and Quality Control's P. Are you excited to see a potential collaboration between Lil Baby and Lil Weezy?