Lil baby's The Bigger Picture initiative is doing good deeds during the holiday season. New reports indicate that the rapper will be utilizing the funds from the record sales of his hit summer single "The Bigger Picture" to non-profit organizations and disadvantaged communities. Back in November, Lil Baby tweeted "I got 1.5 million dollars to donate off of "Bigger Picture" I want the money to go where it's needed." And the artist has followed through on his promise because the city of Birmingham, Alabama is set to receive a helping hand via a coat giveaway scheduled on December 28th.

Over 1,000 coats will be made available for both children and adults of low-income families. On the charitable act, the Birmingham City Councilor commented: "I’m so excited that rapper Lil Baby has chosen to support Birmingham’s District 9 communities. With COVID-19’s critical impact on our communities, I find it honorable that someone with his influence would provide such an essential resource to our residents. He is setting an amazing example for our youth. I want to thank him for his willingness to come to Birmingham and spread kindness during these unprecedented times."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The generous move comes right after the rapper was nominated for two Grammy awards, hence becoming the first artist to have a double-platinum album in 2020.

